MacDill relaxes some COVID protocols, masks still required

TAMPA, Fla. — Due to a decreasing rate of COVID-19 cases in the community, MacDill Air Force Base is relaxing some of its safety protocols.

The base has transitioned from HPCON Charlie to HPCON Bravo+. The only major change is reduced travel approval requests, as several other COVID protocols are still in place.

Masks are still mandatory indoors, and outdoors when proper social distancing isn't possible, regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, the base is still encouraging teleworking and virtual meetings as much as possible to further help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.

Under HPCON Bravo+, mission-essential activities and meetings are allowed at the discretion of unit commanders, but in-person attendees should be kept to a minimum.

Non-mission essential activities, like promotions and retirements, are also allowed but cannot exceed 50 people.