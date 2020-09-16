x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Coronavirus

Pinellas County COVID-19 test site changes hours

The new hours start Wedneday, Sept. 16.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you live in Pinellas County and were thinking about getting a COVID-19 test at the Mahaffey Theater site, you'll want to check its new hours before you go. 

Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, COVID-19 testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the county's drive-up testing site outside of the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater.

Antibody testing will be available from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The antibody test is done by blood draw and checks to see whether a person has developed the antibodies to fight COVID-19. A positive test is not conclusive for a prior COVID-19 infection, as it can pick up antibodies from another coronavirus. 

RELATED: What are the different types of coronavirus tests?

You don't need a referral or to pre-register for an antibody test, but you are asked to complete, print, and bring this form with you to the testing site.  

The Mahaffey Theater testing site is state-supported in collaboration with Pinellas County, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, the City of St. Petersburg and community partners.

RELATED: COVID-19 antibodies last at least 4 months, extensive study finds

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter