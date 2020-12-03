ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Soccer is suspended for the rest of the 2020 season for 30 days. It’s the latest athletic shakeup amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the suspension is effective immediately.

In a statement, the league said it made the decision in consultation with public health leaders and its own medical task force.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public heath authorities, and in the best interest of our players, officials and employees," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a news release.

"We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

