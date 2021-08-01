Making decisions on where to send patients for care as hospitals see surge in need

Some hospitals have limited, if any, ICU beds available.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Doctors and nurses are being stretched thin. As hospital beds fill up, administrators are having to make decisions about if there's enough staff and if they are caring for too many patients at once.

They can opt to tell paramedics to send you to a different hospital. So what does that mean when you have an emergency?

The Pinellas County EMS Medical Director, Dr. Angus Jameson gives us some sharper insight on how patients are routed in an ambulance.

"What we try to do is first, start with where does the patient want to go. If we can accommodate that in the flow of patients, we'll certainly do our absolute best to do that," Jameson said. "Then we also look at what resources does the patient need."

According to Jameson, not every hospital will have what is needed to get you the care you need so they need to consider that when selecting a location.

The final factor is "what the status of the hospitals are in terms of resources or availability."

He says about a third of those in hospitals are getting treated for COVID-19.

"That's a big number. That's a big strain on the healthcare system. As patients face a variety of symptoms, sometimes serious respiratory complications, it's not easy to treat them," He said. "It uses much more time, more resources and it's much more difficult."

Even though some Pinellas hospitals like Largo Medical Center and St. Petersburg General had few or even zero ICU beds available Friday afternoon according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard, people are not getting turned away.

"Our hospitals are doing a fantastic job with surge strategies mitigation strategies, making sure that folks are getting care. We are not right now under what is sometimes referred to as crisis standards of care where, where people can't get into a hospital. But the public should know that it's important that they help us not get there" Jameson said.

He told 10 Tampa Bay it's going to take months before there's immunity following the vaccine roll-out, but doing the basics to flatten the curve will help keep our hospitals from having to turn people away. That includes practicing good hygiene, wearing a mask and social distancing.

