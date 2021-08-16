Manatee County Commissioner hospitalized with COVID, despite being fully vaccinated

The county says Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back in June.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge has been hospitalized with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, according to the county.

Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes said, Van Ostenbridge was taken to Blake Medical Center by EMS and remains under the hospital's care for the virus.

The county reports Van Ostenbridge was fully vaccinated back in June when he received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

“I want to thank my family and friends for the support they’ve shown and I look forward to returning back to work to represent my constituents,” Van Ostenbridge said.

A county spokesperson said the commissioner is stable and reports he is receiving "wonderful care" from hospital staff.