Manatee County to give away 7,500 COVID-19 testing kits

County leaders say the test kits will be given at all Manatee County libraries.

BRADENTON, Fla. — In an effort to meet the demand in COVID-19 testing due to the spread of the omicron variant, Manatee County leaders announced they would be providing residents with a limited number of testing kits.

According to the county, 7,500 testing kits will be distributed starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, at all Manatee County libraries. The kits will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Palmetto and South Manatee library branches are scheduled to open at 9 a.m., the Braden River Branch is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. and Downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff branches will open at noon.

The county says four test kits will be given per person at each library's front desk area.