Manatee County exempts churches from face mask resolution

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County leaders voted to amend their face mask resolution, passed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, by exempting houses of worship.
Previously, the order stipulated people in a business needed to wear a face covering while inside unless social distancing – being at least 6 feet away from other people – could occur. Places of worship also were covered by the phrase "business establishment" as noted in the order.
That no longer is the case as of Tuesday, Aug. 25.
According to the Florida Department of Health's latest data, Manatee County reports 10,132 cases of COVID-19 among people who live there. There are 109 positive non-resident cases.
Health officials say 250 people have died from the virus countywide.
In recent weeks, the daily number of cases countywide has decreased from a month high of 184 cases reported in a day on July 30, to a low of 35 cases reported Aug. 23. Manatee County has consistently had fewer than 100 cases reported each day since Aug. 14.
The county's face covering resolution went into effect July 27.
"The evidence is clear that masks help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the more people that wear masks, the better," Dr. Jennifer Bencie, the director of the Department of Health in Manatee County, said in a news release. "There are three W’s to ward off COVID-19: Wearing a mask, washing your hands and watching your distance.
"Of the three the most important is wearing a mask.”
