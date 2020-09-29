Manatee County repeals mask mandate, asks people to continue following CDC guidelines

The CDC recommends people wear a face covering to limit the spread of COVID-19.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County leaders on Tuesday repealed the countywide mask mandate following the state's move into Phase Three of reopening.

The change was approved by a 4-3 vote. Instead of a resolution ordering residents to wear a face covering, county commissioners instead approved a proclamation encouraging people to wear one if they cannot socially distance themselves indoors.

"The majority of people wear a mask not because of a mandate but because they know it's the right thing to do," said Commissioner Vanessa Baugh in a news release. She voted for the repeal.

"It's up to each business to enforce whether people should wear a mask or not."

Commissioners Betsy Benac, Priscilla Trace and Stephen Jonsson joined Baugh in repealing the mandate. Commissioners Carol Whitmore, Misty Servia and Reggie Bellamy voted against.

Masks remain required for people inside Manatee County schools, and they still will need to be worn while on MCAT buses and public facilities countywide.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed an executive order to move the state into Phase Three of reopening, which lifted capacity limits on businesses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, called the state's action "very concerning." He says people should double down on effective ways to limit the spread of COVID-19, like mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

