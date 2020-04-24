MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three days after Manatee County Commissioners authorized funding to purchase additional COVID-19 collection kits, nearly 800 have been obtained.

Individuals in Manatee County will soon be able to be tested at one of five MCR Health's locations in the county.



Fees for the testing will be determined at the time of the visit.



The five Manatee County locations are:

East Manatee Health and Wellness Center: 1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 708-8700



Southeast Family Healthcare Center: 919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 751-8100



Southwest Health Center: 5325 26th St W, Bradenton, (941) 752-7173



Lawton Chiles Pediatrics: 1515 26th Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 708-8600

Edgar H. Price Family & Children Healthcare Center: 12271 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Parrish, (941) 776-4050

Public Safety Director Jacob Saur added that the MCR Health locations are ideal for younger people who are not typically sick and who may not have a primary care physician, and also the uninsured/underinsured who might have difficulty in seeking a physician to recommend them for testing with a prescription.



Meanwhile, the Department of Health announced a second drive-through collection opportunity at the Bradenton Area Convention Center next week. Those with a prescription may call to make a drive-thru appointment by calling 941-748-0747.

Specimens collected at the site will be sent to labs for testing. During the three-day event, 240 specimen collection kits will be used, and the Department of Health will schedule up to 80 appointments on each of the three days.

Visitors to the collection site must have a prescription to be tested for COVID-19 and have made an appointment in advance with Manatee County Health Department.



The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.



In addition, everyone who arrives at the drive-thru must:

Be in a vehicle. No walk-up patients will be seen.

Drivers must remain in their vehicle at all times.

Drivers must present a photo ID and a prescription for specimen collection, written by their health care provider. (Name on ID or proof of address and the name on the prescription must match.)

