BRADENTON, Fla. — The people of Manatee County will have a curfew starting at 11:00 Friday night as a way to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Manatee County Commissioners voted Friday to put a curfew in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week. The curfew lets law enforcement officers have more authority over group gatherings on private properties.

The vote came after a long and heated, at times, meeting held by the county commissioners and other county leaders.

The curfew comes after Governor DeSantis ordered a statewide "safer-at-home" order earlier this week as a way to encourage people to only go out for essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manatee County leaders said they would meet every seven days to decide if they need to make changes to the new order or extend it.

