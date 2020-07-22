Manatee County set to consider indoor mask ordinance

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Could a countywide indoor mask ordinance be coming to Manatee County? That's what commissioners are set to discuss on July 27.
The county said the group will "consider a local requirement that would require face coverings to be worn indoors in certain situations" across the county.
If adopted, Manatee County will join others like Hillsborough and Pinellas in issuing a countywide mask ordinance.
Currently, Holmes Beach, Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island in Manatee County have issued citywide orders.
The county said it is looking to Leon County's face covering order as the basis of what it plans to consider for its residents.
Leon County's order requires masks to be worn on mass transit and inside business establishments within county limits, including "non-profit, governmental, churches and quasigovernmental entities facilitate public interactions and conduct business."
RELATED: Hillsborough County takes next step to disband Emergency Policy Group for COVID-19 and hurricane response
It also keeps anyone under six-years-old, with underlying health concerns, in private rooms, eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar and exercising exempt from the requirement.
Other elements of Leon County's order that Manatee County is set to consider include specifics about what types of masks comply and the issuance of multi-tier fines and non-criminal infractions for a failure to wear a mask, if passed.
In preparation, the county says its attorney has been asked to draft, schedule and advertise resolutions and ordinances necessary to put a mask mandate in place. The draft is said to be made available to the public ahead of the meeting.
According to a release, a mask ordinance could take effect as soon as it is adopted.
Commissioners are set to meet about the indoor mask ordinance at 1:30 p.m., July 27 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
- Tropical Storm Gonzalo develops, expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow
- Residents displaced after storm damages New Port Richey condo
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott says his grandchildren will start 'distance learning'
- Florida reports another 9,440 cases, 136 deaths from coronavirus
- Sheriff: 'Kind of guy who would punch you in the face for no reason', 2 others arrested in triple murder
- SOLVED: The disappearance of Melissa Gormley
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter