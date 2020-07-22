Manatee County set to consider indoor mask ordinance

Manatee County Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m., July 27 to discuss the topic.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Could a countywide indoor mask ordinance be coming to Manatee County? That's what commissioners are set to discuss on July 27.

The county said the group will "consider a local requirement that would require face coverings to be worn indoors in certain situations" across the county.

If adopted, Manatee County will join others like Hillsborough and Pinellas in issuing a countywide mask ordinance.

Currently, Holmes Beach, Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island in Manatee County have issued citywide orders.

The county said it is looking to Leon County's face covering order as the basis of what it plans to consider for its residents.

Leon County's order requires masks to be worn on mass transit and inside business establishments within county limits, including "non-profit, governmental, churches and quasigovernmental entities facilitate public interactions and conduct business."

It also keeps anyone under six-years-old, with underlying health concerns, in private rooms, eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar and exercising exempt from the requirement.

Other elements of Leon County's order that Manatee County is set to consider include specifics about what types of masks comply and the issuance of multi-tier fines and non-criminal infractions for a failure to wear a mask, if passed.

In preparation, the county says its attorney has been asked to draft, schedule and advertise resolutions and ordinances necessary to put a mask mandate in place. The draft is said to be made available to the public ahead of the meeting.

According to a release, a mask ordinance could take effect as soon as it is adopted.

Commissioners are set to meet about the indoor mask ordinance at 1:30 p.m., July 27 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

What other people are reading right now: