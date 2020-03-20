MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Manatee County is planning to transition its approximately 50,000 students to online learning.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders says they are equipped and ready for it.

“Fortunately for us, we have a learning management system in place, Schoology, where we are able to leverage online lessons and instruction,” Saunders said.

Saunders says many of their teachers already use Schoology in conjunction with traditional teaching.

“It’s not going to be a heavy lift for them at all,” Saunders said.

But for those teachers who don’t already use the online system, Saunders says it’s their first priority to catch those teachers up to speed so that lessons are ready to start come March 30.

“If they are proficient at the end of the course, they do not need to come in next week,” Saunders said. “They will be able to work remotely.”

Those that need a little extra help, and one-on-one assistance to get to know the program can meet with a specialist next week.

“They will be given different appointment times to come in through next week, so that we are adhering to the CDC guidelines of no more than 10 teachers at a time,” Saunders said.

For students, online learning may be new territory for some. Not everyone learns the same, but Saunders says Schoology will make it feel like students are sitting in the classroom with live teachings through a camera.

“The great thing is through this platform the teacher is there,” Saunders said. “They will be recording, in person, their lesson so the students will see their teacher and they will be able to message them and ask questions directly on a live lesson or if it is a taped message push out, they will be able to have a chat room or blogs for questions.”

And with all lessons being recorded, students can rewatch as many times as they want until they feel comfortable with the subject taught.

“They are probably going to get just as much attention if not more when they were in the classroom,” Saunders said.

But if that’s not even enough, Saunders says teachers will be available by phone and Facetime.

“We’ll also be able to set up students in groups so they can work in group discussions and group work just as if they were in a room brick and mortar traditional classroom,” Saunders says.

If you left your textbooks in your locker at school, don't panic. Saunders wants you to rest assure that all your textbooks will be electronic as well on Schoology.

The biggest challenge the school district will face is accommodating special needs students. Superintendent Saunders says they have built-in special lessons on Schoology for those who do have an IEP or need accommodations.

“We are going to be delivering them to the best of our ability.”

She says the aids in place before are still assisting and will be adjusting their methods week by week to find what works best.

Right now, the plan is to use the online learning platform until mid-April according to the guidelines, but Saunders says they are ready to go beyond that as well.

“Even if we have to finish the school year this way, we are ready today to do so.”

