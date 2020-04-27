TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state's website, CONNECT, designed to accept jobless claims was shut down for maintenance over the weekend.

It was back up and running Monday but many are voicing frustration over more errors and delays.

Tim Biondollo, a bartender at Sea Dog Brew Pub in Treasure Island is an administrator in a Facebook group with about 10,000 people called FL Unemployment Problems Covid-19.

Biondollo said about 60 percent of the complaints on Monday were of people getting an ineligible status.

"They might say ineligible but there’s no other information as to why," Biondollo said.

He received a notice in the mail that there were problems with his claim but he couldn't get through to talk to anyone. Biondollo said he had called 112 times by lunchtime since the website was back up Monday morning.

"There’s too many people in line and they have no call back right now so it just hangs up on you," he said.

Nancy Flannery, a massage therapist in Pinellas County applied for unemployment on March 25. She, too, woke up to an ineligible status Monday morning.

"I’ve been looking online to try to figure out what to do next and the only thing I think is reapply again," Flannery said.

824,279 have been confirmed to be unique, meaning some people end up filing the same claim multiple times.

610,152 – 74 percent – have been submitted

209,713 – 25.4 percent – have been paid.

169,520 more people got their money since the week before.

In a briefing Monday morning at Tampa General Hospital, Gov. Ron DeSantis admitted there are architectural problems with the unemployment site.

“My number one concern outside of health is to get the checks out. So, we’re putting 100 percent of effort on this," DeSantis said.

10News reached out to the Department of Economic Opportunity. A spokesperson said, "We have received your request and will respond as quickly as we can, but it may be this (Monday) afternoon before you receive a response."

