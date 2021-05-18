USF virologist responds to CDC's mask guideline changes

“The science supports it, but I think the fact of the matter really is that we don't even have 50 percent of our population vaccinated."

Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., is a virologist at USF Health.

Q: What was your reaction to the CDC’s announcement that fully vaccinated people don’t need masks in most places?

A: “The science supports it, but I think the fact of the matter really is that we don't even have 50 percent of our population vaccinated. It's not evenly distributed among everybody either, so we have certain populations that are vaccinated and certain populations that are not. This is what I really wish the CDC would have done, is to put some benchmarks down, right? To clearly state, when we reach these particular benchmarks in your particular area that this is a great time to take off your mask and be safe indoors."

Q: In your expert opinion, if you’re fully vaccinated, where should you be wearing a mask right now?

A: “I'm actually getting on an airplane Thursday. That's somewhere CDC says you should wear a mask, I'm definitely wearing a mask in the airplane and definitely wearing a mask in the terminal. I'm fully vaccinated but I'm still leery of places like bars, for example, where you have a lot of people who are talking a lot, and they're making a lot of respiratory droplets, drinking."

Q: How do you think vaccines will play into back-to-school for middle schoolers, specifically?

A: "I'm really excited for middle schoolers and high schoolers because these are the kids who are really social and they're mixing a lot because they go from class to class. We'll see how available it is for kids. It seems like there's not a lot of lines for the vaccine right now."

