Manatee County launches new initiative and partnership to stand united against COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health in Manatee County, the school district and county government are bringing together organizations and leaders to collaborate on a community-wide initiative aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“We believe we can do more if we are fighting this battle together,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders. “That is our goal; that is our mission.”

Saunders says there's been a lot of talking and efforts made individually, but it hasn't been working.

There are more than 8,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the county and 188 deaths.

"We knew if we didn't do something collectively, we were going to have a very difficult time sustaining our school opening,” Saunders said.

Their new initiative was announced to the public during a press conference in the auditorium of Braden River High School on Wednesday.

"Today we are pledging to join together as government agencies, businesses, medical institutions and nonprofit organizations to fight together against the COVID-19 spread,” Saunders said.

They're calling it the “Mask Up Manatee! Coalition.”

"The only way to protect ourselves and each other from spreading this deadly virus in the absence of a vaccine is to take preventive action,” said Department of Health Manatee Dr. Jennifer Bencie.

It will mostly be an educational campaign using social media to hit these three points:

Wearing face coverings in public

Practicing social distancing

Washing hands properly and often

"We have the NBA bubble and fortunately here we have a Manatee County WNBA bubble,” Bencie said. “We cannot have a bubble full-time, 24/7 at schools. However, we can try and make a community bubble through this type of initiative."

"Mask up Manatee is a group, not just of words, but also of action,” Manatee County Administrator Cheri Coryea said.

Last week the county authorized a purchase of more than 50,000 face masks using CARES Act money. Those are expected to arrive later this month.

The masks will be handed out in some of Manatee's hardest hit zip codes. There's one for adults, with the coalition's logo, and a more playful one for kids.

“I do truly believe that this united effort, overtime, will help flatten the curve and ultimately sweep this disease from our community,” Coryea said.

She says there will be a Mask Up Manatee mobile driving around the community to distribute masks and educate.

“The purpose of the Mask Up Manatee Coalition is to speak with one voice,” Saunders said. “One clear voice."

Once school starts, the district is hoping to get students involved in the initiative as well, with social media sharing, video production, and more.

“We do not want them following these safe practices in school but then when they go home, or their activities outside of the school day, if they completely ignore that beyond the school day then it’s really not doing us any good,” Saunders said.

She says she believes that’s been the county’s biggest barrier in stopping the spread. Not only students, but those in the workforce are not continuing CDC recommended practices in their everyday life outside of where it’s required.

“And that’s why we really do need our students involved in this campaign because they are going to be instrumental in the success of what happens,” Saunders said.

