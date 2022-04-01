Masks optional on buses, ride-share vehicles and airports around Tampa Bay area

Mask rules where you're traveling to could be different from Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate caused everything from relief to apprehension and confusion.

The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.

By Monday evening, Tampa International Airport staff had collected signage saying "masks required" and stopped airing announcements over the loud speaker reminding passengers to wear face coverings.

By Tuesday, public transportation agencies in the Tampa Bay region also changed their rules.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority released a statement saying in part, "Effective immediately, HART will no longer require masks on board our buses, vans, and streetcars and at our facilities including work offices. HART operators will no longer be required to enforce the mask requirement on our vehicles."

You can read HART's full statement here.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) sent 10 Tampa Bay an official statement saying, “Per TSA’s removal of its federal mask mandate, masks are now optional at all PSTA facilities, terminals and onboard PSTA vehicles. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged.”

GoPasco County Public Transportation also joined the list of those dropping mask requirements saying, "GoPasco County Public Transportation is no longer requiring riders or drivers to wear a mask on our buses. This follows a federal court order overturning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) mask mandate that had been in effect since February 2021."

While you can legally ditch the mask pretty much anywhere in Florida, you'll want to check on local policies in cities you are traveling to.

For example, the City of Philadelphia recently reinstated its indoor mask mandate and subways and buses in New York City run by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority still require face coverings despite the judge's ruling. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said it would make masks optional for riders on its buses and trains.