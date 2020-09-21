Masks, open-air activities big reasons people are not getting exposed at theme parks, doctor says

Theme parks have made massive changes since re-opening, and they seem to be working.

TAMPA, Fla. — There was a lot of discussion about opening theme parks back in June.

Since they reopened, with changes, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Dr. Steven Hale, says there have been cases, but not a link to a number of cases.

So what are they doing right?

Busch Gardens is gearing up for Howl-O-Scream starting Sept. 25 through Nov. 1. That comes with changes on top of those already in place.

There are 10 open-air scare zones. It's limited capacity and you do have to have a reservation. That's the same as the daytime, and everyone has to wear a mask.

A spokesperson says guests have come to the parks prepared and they've made sure they have extensive "frequently asked questions" sites.

"I think communication with our guests and with the people that love these parks is so key to make sure that everybody is on board with the new operations and just ready to have a great time," says Becca Romzek with Busch Gardens.

For Bier Fest that's taking place right now, there is modified food and drink service. There are places for you to eat off the beaten path so you're physically distant from others.

Hale says the open-air activities and enforcing masks are a big reason why people are not getting exposed at parks.

What other people are reading right now: