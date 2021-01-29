Masks will be required at large-scale events in St. Pete starting Feb. 1

This is part of the new city executive order establishing new requirements for events with more than 250 people.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, St. Pete is aiming to control the spread at gatherings and events.

A new executive order for the City of St. Petersburg, affecting events with over 250 people, goes into effect on Feb. 1. With this new order, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman is expanding on existing requirements already put in place by Pinellas County.

According to the order, all large-scale special events may not be held without an approved COVID-19 event safety plan.

This means event organizers must create a plan detailing how they will take safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And this plan has to be approved, along with any necessary permits, by the city before any event can happen.

These safety plans can be specific to each event, but all of them have to include the following safety requirements:

Mandatory face coverings

Face masks have to be worn by everyone in attendance, including staff.

Social distancing

This means that event organizers will have to limit the number of people allowed at an event based on the amount of space in the venue. Everyone should be able to keep a minimum 6-foot distance between each other.

Symptom screenings

Organizers have to screen staff and attendees for COVID-19 symptoms before entering an event.

Sanitation and disinfection

Event organizers have to develop a system of cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces on a regular basis throughout the event.

For details and exceptions, you can read the full order here.

As COVID-19 continues to pose a danger to our public health, these rules are subject to change. If you're planning on holding an event, visit the St. Petersburg Race to Safe page for all the latest information.

NEW EVENT REQUIREMENTS‼️ St. Pete's executive order below. Visit https://t.co/dh4xMGrrok for more info. pic.twitter.com/o8j12BhM0Y — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) January 29, 2021