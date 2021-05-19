Rays announce masks will soon be optional for fully vaccinated fans at the Trop

The team tweeted that the updated policy will take effect May 25 at the beginning of their series against the Kansas City Royals.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced masks would soon be optional for fully vaccinated fans at Tropicana Field.

The team tweeted and said the updated policy will take effect May 25 at the beginning of their series against the Kansas City Royals.

Fans who are not fully vaccinated and are over the age of two will still be required to mask up for games.

The team says it will also be allowing about 20,000 fans into games.

More information on the team's health and safety protocols can be found online.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated their guidance on mask requirements which says any fully vaccinated person does not have to wear a mask-- in most situations.

Several Major League Baseball teams have made similar announcements. In St, Louis, the Cardinals increased their capacity at Busch Stadium. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City is returning to 100-percent capacity.

Please note the following update regarding the mask policy at Tropicana Field. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 19, 2021