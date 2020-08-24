Massachusetts police searching for man accused of giving 'COVID hugs' to other customers

Police say after the encounter the man laughed and walked away.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A search has been launched for a man in Massachusetts accused of giving other customers "COVID hugs."

The Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau posted about the unknown man on its Facebook page, asking the public for their help.

"This suspect took an item out of a victim's hands and then gave him a hug. He told the victim 'Just giving you a COVID hug. You now have COVID,'" the department wrote.

Police say after the encounter the man laughed and walked away from the customer who also happened to be a cancer survivor.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Walmart on Aug. 15, but that was not the first time, according to police.

Other customers said the man had done the same to them, too.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

