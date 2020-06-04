LEICESTER, Mass. — It’s something many Americans simply aren’t used to – shortages. We’re just not accustomed to empty shelves and strict purchase limits, but we’ve all been dealing with it since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But police in Leicester, Mass. say one woman took her frustration to the extreme, when a Walmart cashier tried to enforce the store’s strict policy of limiting the sale of items that have been difficult to keep in stock.

She’s accused of spraying the cashier in the eyes with Lysol.

According to a police department Facebook post, the woman then completed her purchase and left. Officers think she took off in an Uber, and they’re asking for help tracking her down.

Police say the cashier was treated by paramedics.

