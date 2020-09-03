ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is under self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive for coronavirus.
In a series of tweets Monday, the Republican lawmaker is said to have come into contact 11 days ago with the attendee.
CPAC, an annual political conference featuring conservative politicians and speakers, was held in late February through early March in National Harbor, Maryland.
"While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon," a tweet read. "Under doctor's usual precautionary recommendations, he'll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week."
The New York Times reports Gaetz spent time Monday with President Donald Trump on Air Force One. About an hour later, Gaetz's Twitter account announced he'll go into isolation.
CNBC says Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, who also attended CPAC and came into contact with the affected attendee, shook hands with President Trump on Friday.
Both congressmen were on the plane with President Trump, and Gaetz sat in the back section, the Times reports.
Five members of Congress, including Gaetz, Collins, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and Washington Rep. Julia Brownley all say they will self-quarantine.
Gaetz last week tweeted a picture of himself wearing what appeared to be a large gas mask before voting in favor of an $8.3 billion federal package to help combat coronavirus.
A man in his 70s who lived in Gaetz's district died after testing "presumptive positive" the virus.
