Several different locations for COVID-19 testing have popped up in the last few days, now the state and local governments are opening up a new site at Raymond James Stadium.

“We don't have the capacity to test right now. We don't have the supplies to do the necessary collections,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

The need for the proper testing supplies continues to increase in Hillsborough County as more people with possible coronavirus symptoms continue trying to get tested.

“We have individuals who are walking around that have this virus and may have the ability to spread it to others,” Mayor Castor said.

That's why the mayor says more testing sites are needed in order to figure out how many people have COVID-19 and where it's spreading in the county. Advent Health and BayCare have opened dozens of sites, but there needs to be more to test more rapidly.

“We've worked very closely with Hillsborough County to develop a remote testing site at Raymond James Stadium. We've had the ability to do that for over a week, but we don't have the supplies for collection,” Mayor Castor said.

The county is still missing collection swabs to take in new samples and that’s prohibiting them from testing more patients.

“We have thousands of additional swabs going to places all across the state, Jacksonville Orlando, City of Tampa. They're working with Raymond James to do something there,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

The state is delivering 900 swabs to the new testing site at Raymond James, but Mayor Castor says there's still a lack of preparation.

“Thirty-one years in law enforcement, this is the most unprepared I've seen the federal government respond to any emergency. So, we are doing all we can at the state and local level to take care of our citizens and our community,” Mayor Castor said.

While she is frustrated with the response from the federal government, she's grateful for the help from the state and says the new site at Raymond James should be open by Monday, March 23.

