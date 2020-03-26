ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During a time of uncertainty, two Tampa Bay mayors are sending a message of unity in their COVID-19 approach.

City of Tampa mayor, Jane Castor, and City of St Petersburg mayor, Rick Kriseman, teamed up Thursday for a COVID-19 PSA showing that coronavirus does not stop at the ‘water’s edge.’

“COVID-19 knows no boundaries. It doesn’t stop at the water’s edge. Its impact on one region in Florida is a threat to all of Florida; to every Floridian,” Kriseman said.

In the PSA, both mayors asked people to follow directives, stay inside, abide by health guidelines and be safe.

The pair also highlighted that the coronavirus is not about politics—it’s about public health and doing what is right.

“Mayor Kriseman and I are on the same page when it comes to protecting our cities, our communities, and our region,” Castor said. "This virus knows no boundaries, and it can only be stopped if we all work together. That means working proactively -- on both sides of the bridge -- to flatten the curve.”

A “safer-at-home” order to stop the spread of COVID-19 went into effect Thursday in Pinellas County -- making Pinellas the first county in the Tampa Bay area to approve such a measure.

Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group approved a similar order on Thursday. Authorities have the power to enforce it, but the Emergency Policy Group said the initial enforcement would come in the form of "education."

“The actions we take today will save lives tomorrow,” Castor said in the PSA. ‘Tampa Bay we can do this together even if we have to be a part for a little while.”

Kriseman echoed the idea, sharing that we need to come together to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

"Now more than ever we need to come together as one nation, one state, one Tampa Bay."

For more information and updates about coronavirus in each city:

Tampa: You can visit the city website here and text TAMPAREADY or TAMPALISTA to 888-777.

St. Petersburg: You can visit the city website here.

