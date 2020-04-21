CHICAGO — While most of us are staying as far away from the coronavirus as possible, there are countless brave Americans fighting the pandemic on the front lines.

Now, an iconic American brand is stepping up to say thank you on our behalf.

McDonald’s is offering a free meal to every nurse, doctor, police officer, deputy, firefighter and paramedic who places an order. Of course, it’s drive-thru or delivery only.

“Please help us help our frontline workers. We want to give them a FREE thank you meal,” the fast food giant tweeted Tuesday, asking people to spread the word.

The initiative begins April 22 and runs through May 5 at participating restaurants. Meals can be breakfast, lunch or dinner.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

Related coverage:

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter