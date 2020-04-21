CHICAGO — While most of us are staying as far away from the coronavirus as possible, there are countless brave Americans fighting the pandemic on the front lines.
Now, an iconic American brand is stepping up to say thank you on our behalf.
McDonald’s is offering a free meal to every nurse, doctor, police officer, deputy, firefighter and paramedic who places an order. Of course, it’s drive-thru or delivery only.
“Please help us help our frontline workers. We want to give them a FREE thank you meal,” the fast food giant tweeted Tuesday, asking people to spread the word.
The initiative begins April 22 and runs through May 5 at participating restaurants. Meals can be breakfast, lunch or dinner.
“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”
Related coverage:
- 5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from coronavirus
- Nurse salutes fellow veteran killed by COVID-19
- The unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic: respiratory therapists
- Nurses suspended for refusing to do COVID-19 work without N95 masks, union says
- Heroes caring for a hero: Nurses refuse to let WWII vet die from COVID-19 alone
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida is getting ready to re-open. Here's who's on the task force
- How your Tampa Bay area school district is handling the rest of the school year
- Officer wants people to take COVID-19 seriously after his battle with the virus
- Reports: Kim Jong Un in fragile condition after surgery
- Disney furloughs 100,000 workers, saving $500 million a month amid theme park shutdown
- Jobless Floridians plan to protest unemployment benefits problems
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter