County Medical Examiner talks about the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — The county medical examiner is the one who certifies deaths in each county.

Dr. Russell Vega is the Chief medical examiner for the 12th District, which includes Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

Those three counties alone have more than 100 COVID-19 deaths.

“As far as capacity, we are doing fine. We do have backup systems in place.”

Vega says his office prepares for mass mortality events like plane crashes, but nothing could prepare them for this.

“We haven’t seen anything compared to this. The nature of the pandemic, the fact we are seeing a lot of cases at one time but also having to deal with constraints of public health issues,” Vega explained to 10Investigates’ Jennifer Titus.

Those public health issues include keeping staff six feet apart, not performing autopsies on COVID-19 cases to minimize exposure and dealing with employees at times self-quarantining themselves.

“We are fully staffed now. But we’ve had to deal with a short fall of resources on a daily basis and the PPE we use. It’s been a challenge to maintain those supply chains. I wish we had resources, the infrastructure to have been able to autopsy more of these cases safely.”

All these things are done to have a better understanding of this virus.

“Most offices are not set up to autopsy safely. Hopefully there’s enough of that that occurred in locations that was done initially.”

Vega says it’s important for people to remember just because things are starting to open back up, it doesn’t mean the virus has been shut out.

“It’s really important folks keep in mind the virus is out there, community spread is out there, and death is still out there.”

A few years back, Manatee County was the epicenter for opioid deaths in the state. Vega was the medical examiner at the time. We asked him how that compares to now. He says then, they were doing an average of one autopsy a day. Today, he says that is relatively low compared to the deaths they are dealing with during this pandemic.

What other people are reading right now: