TAMPA, Fla. — It’s no secret coronavirus is taking a toll on health care workers’ mental health. Many are frightened, exhausted and feeling more isolated now more than ever due to mandatory quarantines.

10News spoke to Tampa General Hospital to learn about what resources are available to help their health care workers manage stress during this pandemic.

“People are dying like crazy and it’s really, really hard,” Tampa nurse Leah Churchill said. “They are so alone and so afraid that you just want to be there for them.”

Churchill is one of thousands of health care workers in New York taking care of coronavirus patients during the peak of this pandemic. As we enter the second month of coronavirus in the U.S., the fight has started to take its toll on health care workers, some taking their lives from extreme stress.

But there are resources available for health care workers in need of help.

Health experts say if you are battling depression to talk to a therapist.

Talkspace and Neurocore Brain Performance are offering free online therapy to health care workers. DriveThru App and Cope Notes are also guided journaling and counseling resources offering free help as well.

“It’s a trying time but we all have to remember that this is temporary and there is a light at the end of this long tunnel,” Wendy Vera, team member wellness manager at Tampa General Hospital, said.

Vera says TGH is offering its employees emotional wellness visits with their psychology team. Those sessions are over the phone and confidential.

“We have implemented Skype sessions for resiliency, like meditation, yoga and practicing gratitude a few times a day. Our team members are able to dial in a few times a day and talk about their stressors and relieve some stress with our educator during those times,” Vera said.

They are also offering nutrition classes, aromatherapy and wellness rounding – where team members offer support like sharing positive messages. TGH stresses the importance of connecting with others on a daily basis and sharing how you are doing.

“It’s important for everyone to remember there’s always help out there. Whether it’s through a coworker or manager or other resources, there’s always someone there for you to talk to helping you through these hard times,” Vera said.

Other resources for health care workers out there include Uber providing free transportation to work or to patients' homes. Kahwa Coffee is also offering free coffee to help them get through their day.

RELATED: Zephryhills residents host massive car parade to honor healthcare workers, firefighters

RELATED: 'It feels like it’s not real': Nurse shares powerful testimony from ICU in NYC

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter