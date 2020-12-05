Mental health resources offered for first responders

Help is available.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Licensed psychologists are offering free support for first responders and health care workers during this pandemic.

Life Connections online has free online support groups. On its website, it says while it comes from a traditional Christian perspective, Life Connections wants to support your spiritual growth and not impose its beliefs.

You can also get help through the Code Green Campaign, which works to raise awareness about mental health issues with first responders.

What other people are reading right now: