TAMPA, Fla. — Social distancing guidelines were extended, putting stress on more businesses in the Tampa Bay area. Many families are losing multiple sources of income, leaving them with bills to pay and no money in their pockets.

Families struggling financially cannot afford the necessities, like food. That's where Metropolitan Ministries is stepping in.

"We used to get 50 or so requests for assistance a week. It went to 200. Last week we were up to 600," said Tim Marks, the CEO and President of Metropolitan Ministries.

The non-profit has been offering boxes filled with non-perishables and fresh produce to families in need at two distribution locations, one in Pasco County and the other in Tampa.

"The line is probably about a mile deep with cars at 8 a.m. We start handing out food at 10 a.m. so you know these people waiting, they really need it," said Marks, standing near the distribution lineup in Tampa.

Volunteers with gloves and sometimes with masks, load food into cars, practicing social distancing as much as possible.

There are 25 other meal locations with partner agencies scattered across the Tampa Bay area.

As grocery stores struggle to keep shelves stocked, Metropolitan Ministries is feeling the strain. Their normal suppliers are out of the non-perishables they usually buy. There has been some help in the form of cancelled events though. The St. Pete Grand Prix, Tampa Bay Lighting games and spring training events were all cancelled and organizers donated uncooked and unused food to the non-profit.

If you or someone you know needs help, please visit this website for distribution locations and a form to fill out for assistance.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter