TAMPA, Fla. — Effective immediately, Metropolitan Ministries has suspended all COVID-19 requests for financial assistance for seven days so they can catch up.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the organization said:

In total, we have received 1,703 requests for financial assistance.

75 percent of those requests are for rental assistance.

25 percent are for utility assistance.

450 of those requests have not yet been acted upon, as demand outweighs staff capacity.

Our dedicated outreach and case management teams are working tirelessly to keep up—that’s 36 individuals handling six times their normal caseloads.

It will take $1.5 million to fulfill these requests for one month.

The organization will continue normal work and serve 3,000 meals a day, shelter and care for 140 families and more than 300 children, and case-manage 150 at-risk families in the community.

Additionally, Metropolitan Ministries has placed 30 families with children living on the streets safely in motels, while also providing them with meals and other resources.

The group says it will resume COVID-19 assistance on April 15.

