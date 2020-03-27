SONORA, Mexico — Americans are getting a little taste of what it’s like to feel unwanted.

The BBC reports Mexican protesters blocked a border crossing for hours Wednesday between Arizona and Sonora over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

And, according to Newsweek, they’re threatening to do it again.

The U.S. and Mexico already agreed to close the border to everything but “essential” traffic, but the protesters say that’s not enough.

They’re also calling on the U.S. to test people in the U.S. illegally for the coronavirus before deporting them.

As of Thursday, the World Health Organization says Mexico has just 478 confirmed cases. But that number may be far from accurate due to a lack of widespread testing – and an outbreak of misinformation.

Newsweek reports the governor of Puebla even claimed poor Mexicans were immune to the virus because most of the country’s cases were wealthier people who had traveled overseas.

Johns Hopkins University says the number of U.S. cases topped 86,000 on Thursday. That’s more than any other country, including China.

What other people are reading right now:



