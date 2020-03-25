MIAMI — People living in Miami are being ordered to shelter-in-place until further notice to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

It means "non-essential" travel is prohibited. The city is telling people to stay home "at all times" with very limited exceptions.

Those exceptions include driving to the grocery store or pharmacy or going to work in a job that's considered essential -- such as repair work or staffing a supermarket.

People are allowed outside to exercise. But, many parks and beach areas have already been shut down.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had not issued a statewide shelter-in-place order. But, local leaders are considering such policies to deal with coronavirus.

Pinellas County leaders are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to consider a county-level shelter-in-place order on Wednesday.

The point is to increase social-distancing, which is one of the strategies experts say can help limit the spread of COVID-19.

In short, they're trying to make sure fewer people get sick in a short span of time. If people gather in large groups, there are more chances of the virus spreading. If a lot of people become ill at once, it might overwhelm the health care system. By slowing the spread of the virus, medical experts hope they'll be able to ensure there are enough hospital beds when the number of cases peaks.

What's allowed in a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order?

Here is what you can expect to be able to do while under a “stay-at-home” order:

Go outside for a walk, bike ride or to work out if you are not in a group.

Care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

Must maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Essential city and county government services are open. (i.e. police and fire stations, hospitals, garbage, utilities etc.)

Essential service locations will remain open for you to visit. (i.e. grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, etc.)



Those with jobs considered essential can report to work, some examples include:

Healthcare workers

Workers providing COVID-19 testing

Pharmacy employees

Police and fire

Farmworkers

Utility workers

Manufacturing employees

What is not allowed?

These are examples of places that you cannot attend, nor operate:

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and night clubs

Gyms and fitness venues

Personal care or grooming

Malls or outlets

Places of public amusement (i.e. amusement parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, playgrounds, theaters etc.)

