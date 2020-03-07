Miami-Dade mayor implements countywide curfew due to COVID-19

The curfew begins on Friday, July 3.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A countywide curfew goes into effect tomorrow in Miami-Dade County.

"I’m taking additional measures to control the spread of COVID-19, imposing a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice for all of Miami-Dade County. We're also rolling back the opening of entertainment venues effective July 3rd," Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a post on Twitter Thursday night.

Essential workers, like first responders, hospital workers, food delivery services and media, will be exempt from the curfew.

In a press release, Gimenez said, "anyone going to restaurants will also have to keep their masks on while seated at their table — removing the mask only to eat and drink. If you are waiting for your meal at a restaurant table, keep your mask on while having a conversation with those around you."

Gimenez said the curfew is meant to stop people from venturing out and hanging out with friends in groups, which has shown to be spreading the virus rapidly.

"I do not want to go back to closing all but essential businesses, but the only way to avoid that is for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. That means every generation - everyone of us, no exceptions," he said.

