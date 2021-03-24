Miami Heat to open vaccinated-only sections for fans on April 1

Masks still will be required.

MIAMI — Vaccinated fans will soon have their own sections at Miami Heat games.

The Heat announced plans Tuesday to open two sections in their lower bowl only for fully vaccinated fans starting with an April 1 game against Golden State.

They are the first NBA team to reveal such a plan, though other clubs are working on similar measures.

Masks will still be required, even for the vaccinated fans, but social distancing rules will be slightly relaxed in those areas.