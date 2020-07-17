Miami to begin fining people for not wearing a mask

MIAMI — Miami officials have decided to eliminate warnings for those who don't wear a mask in public and go right to issuing fines.
Mayor Francis Suarez said at a press conference Friday that the City Manager voted to eliminate the warning beginning Monday.
Up until now, warnings were issued to people who didn't comply.
Then a $50 civil fine was issued, then $150 and then $500.
Twenty-nine warnings have already been given, WSVN in Miami reported.
Suarez also said the slope of cases is decreasing from a high point of 125 to 50 new cases a day.
