Miami to begin fining people for not wearing a mask

MIAMI — Miami officials have decided to eliminate warnings for those who don't wear a mask in public and go right to issuing fines.

Mayor Francis Suarez said at a press conference Friday that the City Manager voted to eliminate the warning beginning Monday.

Up until now, warnings were issued to people who didn't comply.

Then a $50 civil fine was issued, then $150 and then $500.

Twenty-nine warnings have already been given, WSVN in Miami reported.

Suarez also said the slope of cases is decreasing from a high point of 125 to 50 new cases a day.

We are announcing today that beginning on Monday, a first offense for not wearing a mask in public will now be met with a fine, the time for warnings is over. For any information on #COVID19 please call the @CityofMiami non-emergency line, 3-1-1. — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) July 17, 2020

