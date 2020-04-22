The numbers are clear: across the country, African Americans are disproportionately suffering from higher rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Cities with large African American populations like St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, New York and New Orleans have seen some of the worst disparities.

The numbers in Pinellas County have not been as high. However, health leaders are closely monitoring the situation and convened for a dialogue about ways to minimize impacts to an already vulnerable African American community.

The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg hosted a virtual event on Tuesday. President and CEO Randall Russell spoke with 10News about the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having and what local leaders are doing to reduce harm.

Reporter: We know COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on minority communities, specifically the African American community. Tell us about why your foundation felt it was important to host this conversation.

Randall Russell: The foundation is focused on race equity, and really has an understanding that 400 years of enslavement and current discriminatory policies really leave black and brown communities compromised from an immune standpoint, compromised from a financial standpoint and certainly compromised from accessing connection standpoint. It's unfortunate that our society has built this wall. So, it's not a surprise, sadly, that an epidemic takes disastrous response disproportionately on a community that we discriminated against until they are not equal.

It is toxic to be a person of color in a white society and that's why so many people have conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease. It's not for biology, it is for the toxicity of living with brown or black skin. So, our focus of yesterday's meeting was really about the idea locally, what can we do.

So the foundation for fueling yesterday's call was really the focus on two things: One, what is this disease about it and why is there a disproportionate outcome by race?

Reporter: What are some of the solutions that came out of yesterday's conference?

Russell: Solutions are what we all look for. I wish it were that simple. Took us 400 years to get here. And, this epidemic is something we've never seen before. So, we spent time talking yesterday about what a novel virus in humans is and how hard it is to chase that down and finish it.

The health department's doing great work. They set up a testing site on Saturday at Childs Park, and then I think a week from Saturday, another will happen at Bartlett Park. This is important because we need a place to accommodate walk-up folks. We were on them about... what about zero car households and folks who don't trust go into a hospital that shun them? Or that they owe money? You’ve got to pay attention to the culture and environment. So, we're really trying to create an opportunity for local folks who have concerns.

I’m not saying that anybody who has reduced income or is low socio-economic status isn't hurting--they are. We're just saying the black and brown people are hurting differently. And with a focus on race equity, it really will lift all boats, all boats. So, we're really long term focused on a movement that brings systems to understanding they've got to change.

