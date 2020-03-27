GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We all crave light at the end of dark tunnels.

We asked Minnesotans what they most look forward to at the other side of COVID-19.

“Just being able to go somewhere,” Shannon Hunt responded with a smile that turned into a laugh.

Shannon took advantage of Thursday’s nice weather by walking with her family through Theodore Wirth Park.

Shannon’s son Adrian looks forward to playing basketball again. Her daughter Cali just wants to go back to school.

Also out for a walk, Michael Ganley is looking forward to good news. “That the people that passed away stays in the single digits.”

Michael’s wife Kate Casserly craves hugs from family and friends and “just being able to make plans.”

Brandon Holden awaits sunny attitudes. “I’m looking forward to people having a positive aspect on life again,” he says.

Mwago Kuria can’t wait to get back to his church. “I really miss being able see one another face to face,” he says.

Lily Menard, a fellow student on a first date with Mwago, looks forward to “being able to actually be physically in class with classmates and my professors.”

Ours was a small sample, but nearly everyone we spoke with had one thing in common. What they are looking forward to most, costs the least.

“Looking forward to being able to get together with our other friends and family,” Christine Levenson says. “It definitely puts things in perspective, what’s important.”

Paul Wellnitz, who took a walk in the park with his daughter Katie, is looking forward to getting back to his job at roofing company.

“It’s difficult not going out and being part of the community,” Paul said.

“Going back to volleyball, playing with my team again – kind of exercising again,” Katie said.

Katie’s dad may have summed it up best. “I’m going to become more grateful for the things that I have,” Paul says.

