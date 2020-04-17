ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — New national data shows people who are African American, Latino, Native American, or Native Alaskan are being disproportionately impacted by covid-19.

On Friday, 10News talked with the chief medical officer for prevention with the American Heart Association. Dr. Eduardo Sanchez said data from several cities and counties found these groups had higher death rates.

First, they're more vulnerable to cardiovascular disease and stroke, which makes them more at risk for complications from COVID-19. Among minority populations, there has historically been a lack of access to health care and education about a heart-healthy diet.

RELATED: Pop-up test site for coronavirus to open in Sarasota

RELATED: Data shows minorities are more severely impacted by the coronavirus

Dr. Sanchez also pointed out, people in lower income communities have a higher likelihood to be put into the essential workers category, which means they're exposed to others.

He said think about "controlling the controllables."

"At work, insist to the extent that you can the conditions that make it easy for you to wash your hands regularly, that the surfaces you are working with are cleaned regularly," he said.

He says that's why it's so important to follow the CDC guidelines about hand-washing, face masks and social distancing.

If you know someone who has a high risk factor like heart disease, diabetes and stroke, make sure they're doing their part to protect themselves.

You can read more from the American Heart Association by clicking here.



What other people are reading right now:

