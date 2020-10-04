JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians filing for unemployment will be eligible for a $600 weekly boost beginning next week.

“The $600 weekly unemployment compensation boost included in the CARES Act will provide valuable support to American workers and their families during this challenging time,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said.

Anyone who’s eligible for at least $1 of unemployment compensation benefits will receive an extra $600 as a federal supplement, all part of the coronavirus stimulus plan. The payments will be made retroactively for claims filed on or after March 29.

Those who aren’t eligible for regular unemployment benefits — including those who’ve exhausted their unemployment benefits, those who are self-employed and people without a sufficient work history — can still qualify for the $600 federal payment under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Unemployment claims can be filed on Missouri’s Online Unemployment System. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said the process takes about 10 minutes, can be done on a cell phone, is available 24/7 and most people can file a claim without needing any additional help.

In the last two weeks, 195,279 Missourians have filed for unemployment, and 166,103 of those claims were related to the coronavirus pandemic.

