CLEVELAND — When the week began, Major League Baseball announced Opening Day would be pushed back until at least mid-May due to the recent coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, all 30 clubs pledged $30 million combined to cover lost wages for ballpark employees who will not be paid during baseball's absence.

According to multiple reports, each MLB team pledged $1 million to reach the combined $30 million that will help workers not being paid during the coronavirus pandemic and time that baseball expects to miss because of it.

Spring training has been suspended and most MLB front office members have traveled home from Florida and Arizona already. Players were given the option to either stay in the city where they have spring training, travel home or head to the home city for the club they play for.

On Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred completely shut down spring training facilities due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

NBA players and owners have committed money as well to cover workers who will be out of a job during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak and how long postponements may last, MLB could push back Opening Day even further back than its current mid-May dates. Everyone has acknowledged that this situation is obviously fluid.

