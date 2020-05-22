x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Florida's mobile COVID-19 testing lab rolls into Tampa Bay

10 Investigates has learned the bus made stops in Tampa on Thursday and Friday.
Credit: Florida Division of Emergency Management

TAMPA, Fla. — 10 Investigates has confirmed Florida’s mobile COVID-19 testing lab has made its way to Tampa Bay.

People who work with the Statlab tell us the bus was in Tampa on Thursday and Friday.

10Investigates has been asking the Governor’s office for a schedule of stops for the bus for weeks. Until Friday, we were only told of stops in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

The mobile lab is working with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to provide COVID-19 testing to people living in long-term care facilities across the state.

It can conduct as many as 500 COVID-19 tests per day and process them within 24 hours.

It’s important to know the bus is not a walk-up testing site. These services are being provided exclusively to people in long-term care right now. 

Related: 

More than 1,700 COVID-19 tests damaged in transit, Florida says

'I didn’t know if I should stay at home ... and maybe go to jail': COVID-19 patient ordered to return to rehab

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter