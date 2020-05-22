Florida's mobile COVID-19 testing lab rolls into Tampa Bay

10 Investigates has learned the bus made stops in Tampa on Thursday and Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — 10 Investigates has confirmed Florida’s mobile COVID-19 testing lab has made its way to Tampa Bay.

People who work with the Statlab tell us the bus was in Tampa on Thursday and Friday.

10Investigates has been asking the Governor’s office for a schedule of stops for the bus for weeks. Until Friday, we were only told of stops in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

The mobile lab is working with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to provide COVID-19 testing to people living in long-term care facilities across the state.

It can conduct as many as 500 COVID-19 tests per day and process them within 24 hours.

It’s important to know the bus is not a walk-up testing site. These services are being provided exclusively to people in long-term care right now.

