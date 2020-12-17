DeSantis outlines Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Moderna's vaccine still needs to receive an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

One day before an FDA panel of medical experts is set to scrutinize data and vote on whether to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Florida's governor is sharing its distribution plan.

Should the vaccine be approved, DeSantis says the state is prepared for 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week. Those doses will then be distributed to 173 hospitals that missed out on getting the Pfizer vaccines.

"The state is able to distribute this vaccine to a large number of hospitals as the Moderna vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage," DeSantis wrote.

Florida is preparing to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week pending EUA by the @US_FDA.



Doses of the vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospital locations across 43 counties throughout the state – https://t.co/4dTQZvErU6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 16, 2020

Among the hospitals spanning 43 counties, 40 are in the Tampa Bay area.

According to the governor, the following hospitals are among those to get the first shipment of Moderna vaccines:

AdventHealth Carrollwood

AdventHealth Connerton

AdventHealth Dade City

AdventHealth Lake Wales

AdventHealth North Pinellas

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Tampa

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Wauchula

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Blake Medical Center

Citrus Memorial Hospital

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sarasota

Moffit Cancer Center

Highlands Regional Medical Center

John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Largo medical Center

Manatee Memorial Hospital

Mease Countryside Hospital

Mease Dunedin Hospital

Medical Center of Trinity

Morton Plant Hospital

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Northside Hospital

Palmetto General Hospital

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

South Bay Hospital

South Florida Baptist Hospital

Springbrook Hospital

St. Anthony’s Hospital

St. Joesphs Hospital North

St. Joesphs Hospital South

St. Petersburg General Hospital

Tampa Community Hospital

Winter Haven Hospital

You can read the state's full list of hospitals here.

The advisory committee will meet from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to make their decision on the latest vaccine up for review. If recommended, the final decision on an EUA will be up to the FDA.

