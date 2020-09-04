TAMPA, Fla. — If you can sew, Moffitt Cancer Center has a big opportunity for you amid the fight against coronavirus.

The hospital is allowing people to donate hand-sewn masks that align with the recent guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once provided, the hospital in a news release said they'll be sent to all Moffitt locations.

People can drop them off at the collection bins at Gold Valet on Moffitt's Magnolia Campus, located at 12902 USF Magnolia Drive.

Masks can also be shipped to Volunteer Services at 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, GRD-VOL, Tampa, FL 33612.

RELATED: How to make your own face mask without a sewing machine

RELATED: Federal stockpile of protective equipment nearly depleted, HHS says

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter