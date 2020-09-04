TAMPA, Fla. — If you can sew, Moffitt Cancer Center has a big opportunity for you amid the fight against coronavirus.
The hospital is allowing people to donate hand-sewn masks that align with the recent guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once provided, the hospital in a news release said they'll be sent to all Moffitt locations.
People can drop them off at the collection bins at Gold Valet on Moffitt's Magnolia Campus, located at 12902 USF Magnolia Drive.
Masks can also be shipped to Volunteer Services at 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, GRD-VOL, Tampa, FL 33612.
