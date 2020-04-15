TAMPA, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center is doing its part to help some of the most vulnerable people during this pandemic.

It's created the COVID-19 Frontline Response Fund to help with patient support, telemedicine and research.

Virtual visits are up to nearly 350 a day. That's compared to 100 a month in March. Telemedicine is up 8,000 percent in visits.

Because patients at Moffitt can no longer have visitors, this fund allows patients to video chat with loved ones.

The fund would provide money to buy things like iPads so patients can do both of those forms of communication.

"That emotional support means everything in the world to some of those people when they can't have that physical connection that the patients and family can't have by being in the same room," said Jack Kolosky, vice president and chief operating officer at Moffitt Cancer Center.

Money will also be used for research. Moffitt has staff who can participate in the development of detection or treatment of COVID-19.

The Fund received a $100,000 donation to kick it off.

If you'd like to give, you can call 813-745-1403 or visit www.moffitt.org.

