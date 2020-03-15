TAMPA, Fla. — With most schools on extended spring break, parents are scrambling to find things to do with their kids. One of your options could be the movie theater.

Villagio Cinemas is open for business, but its workers are focused on making sure they stay healthy and surfaces stay clean.

"We're just telling everybody if you're not feeling well don't come in. Otherwise maintain your distance from people, wear gloves where you can just practice safe procedures. Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands! All the time," Manager Joseph Colacurcio said.

They want to make sure people aren't concerned when they come in to watch a movie. If there are a lot of people in one theater, they're going to space them out seat by seat.

"There's more safety precautions, more cleaning. It's more cleaning than we actually do. Students wise they're more chill about it but adult wise they're ones concerned, and they don't want their kids going a lot of places now," employee Anthony Macfarland said.

With spring break around the corner and kids being off school for an extra week, they're expecting more people through their doors. They hope business stays strong, but won't know for another week.

"Normally we expect that spring break is going to be a busy time. Now that it's been extended we think that we're probably going to get a little bit of a hit. This is new territory for everybody. So we're going to see if people are going to stay home or whether they're going to be looking for something to do," Colacurcio said.

You might be wondering what big movie chains like AMC and Regal are doing to protect you. Both are cutting their auditorium capacity in half. A theater that normally allows 500 people might only let 250 in. That means more room for viewers to spread out. Fewer people, farther away from each other, means fewer chances to spread the virus.

