SARASOTA, Fla. — A small museum in Sarasota is closed until next month due to the coronavirus.
A message on the Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy's website says it will reopen April 2.
10News has reached out to the museum to get more information on exactly why the museum felt the need to shut down temporarily.
Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy is located at 2121 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
According to the Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy's website, the museum is usually open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in the afternoons.
