Where and when can I get free N95 masks around Tampa Bay?

Stores including CVS, Walgreens, Winn-Dixie and Walmart will offer the free masks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Free N95 masks are starting to arrive in stores across the United States, including here in Florida.

This is thanks to a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and retail pharmacies across the nation. That means the same pharmacies that offer free COVID-19 vaccines will also provide free N95 masks.

Last week, the Biden administration said it would provide 400 million N95 masks for free to Americans. Federal officials are currently emphasizing these masks give better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

The CDC updated its guidance on face coverings to more clearly state that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection against COVID-19. Still, it didn't formally recommend N95s over cloth masks.

The best mask “is the one that you will wear and the one you can keep on all day long, that you can tolerate in public indoor settings,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week.

Keep in mind masks will be limited to three per person while supplies last.

Here's where and when you can pick up those free masks around the Tampa Bay area:

When will masks arrive at CVS?

A spokesperson with CVS said stores could see masks arrive as early as Jan. 27, "and will continue on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available."

"We expect the first stores to begin offering masks on Friday, Jan. 28 and will continue on a rolling basis in the days and weeks following," Walgreens said in a statement. "Participating stores will have signage indicating mask availability."

When will masks arrive at Walmart?

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Walmart says it will have masks by the second week of February at more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam's Club stores.

Winn-Dixie's parent company Southeastern Grocers says more than 2 million free N95 masks will be coming to its stores.

Customers can stop by Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies for the free N95 masks while supplies last.

Masks will begin arriving on Jan. 28 at stores.