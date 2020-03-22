WASHINGTON —

NASA is putting extra safety precautions in place and sending its employees home to protect them from the coronavirus.

In a statement released Thursday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Michoud Assembly Facility and Stennis Space Center in New Orleans will be placed on a stage four response level -- meaning all facilities are closed, except for maintenance purposes.

All other work will have to be done through telecommunication. Travel is also suspended under the stage four order.

“While there are no confirmed cases at Michoud, the facility is moving to Stage four due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the local area, in accordance with local and federal guidelines,” Bridenstine said.

NASA is also shutting down the Space Launch System and Orion hardware systems. All equipment will be stored until the staff is back to resume testing on the programs.

“We realize there will be impacts to NASA missions,” Bridenstine, “but as our teams work to analyze the full picture and reduce risks we understand that our top priority is the health and safety of the NASA workforce.”

NASA employs almost 17,000 people.

