HAGÅTÑA, Guam — When members of the military deploy overseas, they always know there’s a possibility they won’t return home to their families.

But no one expected casualties to be caused by an invisible enemy.

Now, a U.S. Navy sailor has died from COVID-19.

According to Fox News, the sailor first tested positive on March 30.

The Associated Press reports the sailor was placed in "isolation housing" on shore and then admitted to a Navy hospital's intensive care unit on Thursday after being found unresponsive.

There were nearly 4,000 on board when the aircraft carrier’s captian, Brett Crozier, leaked a memo urging Navy brass to evacuate the ship. He was later fired and tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly traveled to Guam, where the ship was stationed, and blasted the commanding officer over the loudspeakers. He resigned last week.

NBC News reports his trip cost American taxpayers $243,000.

AP reports the outbreak on the ship is still being investigated.

