Need a mask? Here's where you can get one in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — As the coronavirus pandemic persists, the City of Tampa is re-launching the free distribution of face coverings to residents.
The city plans to hand out 355,000 face coverings at four of its Parks & Recreation locations in an effort to further prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a release.
“The continued use of face coverings is critical to flattening the curve of COVID-19 in our community. It’s important that we remain vigilant in our safety precautions and practice those simple healthy habits to protect not only just ourselves but all our loved ones and community members around us,” said Mayor Jane Castor.
Residents can pick up two face coverings per person between 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Dec. 3 through Dec. 5. No ID is required for pick up.
Here are the participating locations:
• Himes Ave. Complex - 4501 S. Himes Ave
• MacFarlane Park - 1700 N. MacDill Ave.
• Al Barnes Park - 2902 N. 32nd St.
• New Tampa Community Center - 17302 Commerce Park Blvd.
Area businesses and non-profit organizations within Tampa city limits can submit requests for face coverings for staff, customers, and vulnerable members online at tampagov.net/masks.
- Accused gunman dead, police officer hospitalized after shootout in St. Pete
- 'This is a major priority': Gov. DeSantis outlines current distribution plans for potential COVID-19 vaccines
- Bear spotted prowling around Polk County neighborhoods
- Strange object flying past Earth could be a piece of 60s-era rocket booster
- Here's which states have certified election results
- Can Tampa Bay area hospitals handle rising COVID-19 case numbers?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter